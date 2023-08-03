BAAA rescinds 3-month suspension of sprinter Terrence Jones

By TENAJH SWEETING

Tribune Sports Reporter

tsweeting@tribunemedia.net

THE Bahamas Association of Athletic Associations (BAAA) made the decision late last night to rescind the three-month suspension of Grand Bahama sprinter Terrence Jones.

The national champion was issued a letter detailing his team infractions and subsequent suspension on July 31 following competition at the North American, Central American and Caribbean Association (NACAC) under-18 and under-23 championships.

Jones, along with other Bahamian athletes, were discussed in conversations about looming suspensions and yesterday the BAAA president Drumeco Archer said investigations were still ongoing despite the issuance of the letter.

The suspension would have dealt a major blow to Jones as he is set to compete at the 2023 World Championships in Budapest, Hungary, August 19-27.

Archer remained tight-lipped about the matter concerning the three-month suspension earlier yesterday.

“We are dealing with issues involving athletes. The matter is still under investigation. That is as much as I could say right now…everyone has a right to exercise their wish. This is the board that is responsible and acts in the best interest of the sports and athletes,” Archer said.

Upon completion of the investigation, the BAAA officials declined to offer any further comments on the situation despite many looming questions surrounding the initial suspension and why it was rescinded.

Among some of the infractions listed by the BAAA in a letter sent to Jones included resistance in participating in 4x100 meter relay, refusing to celebrate with the team or participate in any photos, leaving the team in the middle of celebration and withdrawing from the 200m finals.

Before the now rescinded suspension was handed down following a decision made by the voting delegates of the BAAA, the sprinter wrote an apology letter to the executives taking accountability for his missteps.

“I am writing today about recent events at the NACAC Games in Costa Rica at which I took part of representing my country after the 4x100m relay in which we placed second I was asked to take pictures with the group which I respectfully declined at the time I was really not in a good place,” Jones wrote.

He further went on to explain where his mental headspace was at the time of the NACAC U18 and U23 Championships in San Jose, Costa Rica.

“Within the past year being away at school the whole time, I lost my grammy. I was unable to be at home for her funeral and listening to my mommy grieve was devastating…right before NACAC my uncle Tony passed away in Miami on Independence,” the letter continued.

Jones wrote that he did not know that his uncle was sick prior to his passing and that he was devastated that he could not be there for his family.

Following a Zoom meeting with the parents and other athletes, the BAAAs made the announcement.

Jones has enjoyed a brilliant track season running a personal best of 9.91 seconds in the 100m and is the 100m national champion.