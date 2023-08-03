Women’s rights advocates to discuss concerns with govt over Protection Against Violence Act

By EARYEL BOWLEG

Tribune Staff Reporter

ebowleg@tribunemedia.net

IN two weeks, women’s rights advocates will discuss their concerns with government officials about the Protection Against Violence Bill in a bid to amend the legislation, according to Lisa Bostwick-Dean, vice-president of Women United.

Social Services Minister Obie Wilchcombe said he will pursue further consultation with them on the legislation after the groups announced their opposition last week. The groups said the legislation is not as comprehensive as a previous version they worked on.

Mrs Bostwick-Dean told The Tribune: “Women United and others did meet with the minister on Monday of this week, and he indicated that he will have further meetings with concerned NGOs and discussions in order to take into account their concerns about the Protection Against Violence Bill.

“We have taken note of his statements in the press this morning and the statement by other concerned stakeholders such as the Christian Council, and we hope that the growing voices of concern will be listened to so that we can ensure that amendments will be made so that we can ensure that we have the best possible legislation for the people.”

Last week, the Davis administration denied advocates’ calls for the government to suspend debate on the legislation.

“I think we were optimistic but we are, in truth, we thought that they would delay the passing of the Bill for the commentary to come back and any amendments made before the Bill was passed into law,” Mrs Bostwick-Dean said. “So that’s a little disconcerting, but I mean, we hope that they will honour their word and still take into account these concerns because the concerns are legitimate.”