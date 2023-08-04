Clubs & Societies August 4th, 2023

CANCER SOCIETY OF THE BAHAMAS

This month, The Cancer Society of The Bahamas is raising awareness of non-Hodgkin’s Lymphoma — a type of cancer that affects the lymphatic system, which, as a major part of the broader immune system, helps to protect our bodies against infection.

Non-Hodgkin’s Lymphoma occurs when lymphocytes, the white blood cells that create antibodies and destroy germs, begin to grow uncontrollably and collect in parts of the lymphatic system, such as the lymph nodes.

When the growth of these abnormal lymphocytes, which cannot efficiently fight diseases, outpaces the growth of healthy lymphocytes, the immune system weakens, making the body more vulnerable to infection.

• On August 12, the society will hold a free clinic in Bimini, ensuring that all residents on the island gain access to potentially life-saving screening procedures, including PAP smears and breast examinations for women and PSA blood testing and digital examinations for men.

We kindly urge Bimini residents to attend this Free Clinic, starting at 9 am!

• Can you belt high notes like Whitney Houston or Luther Vandross?

If so, start warming up your vocal cords, as we’ll be hosting our karaoke and dinner event on Thursday, August 24, from 5.30pm to 7.30pm.

As the grand finale of this summer’s Survivorship Summer Social, this event will surely be memorable and full of surprises, and we’re inviting all cancer survivors, caregivers, and those still in the fight to join in.

• With their vibrant colors, eye-catching designs, and superior stretch, our newly-arrived cancer awareness leggings will make you look stylish and feel comfortable as you hit the gym or run long errands!

If you want to look stylish and support a great cause, come and purchase these fashionable leggings at our main office, open Mondays –Fridays from 8am to 4pm.

• Featuring a slew of fun, electrifying dragon boat races, the 2nd Annual Bahamas Dragon Boat Festival will honour breast cancer survivors and take place September 30-October 1, at Goodman’s Bay.

In addition to being entertaining, this weekend-long event will be an excellent bonding activity for friends, families, cancer survivors, corporations, and civic groups, who are all invited to form teams and paddle for a great cause!

For more information, WhatsApp (242) 426-1001 or visit www.bcdragonboat.com.

Rotaract Club of East Nassau

On July 31, the Rotaract Club of East Nassau partnered with PACE Bahamas to provide essential baby items including bottles, pacifiers, pampers, toys, and more.

President Camron Reckley noted that July monthly theme for Rotary International was Maternal and Child Health Month.

He said: “We found it fitting to partner with such a great organisation, over the years PACE has helped so many young women in different communities and we wanted to be a part of what they are doing.”

Additionally, in the month of July, the club also collaborated with the Doctor’s Hospital Rehab Department to conduct a full health screening for the kids at The Ranfurly Home for Children.

The full health screening included hearing screening, basic vitals, and a standard blood pressure check. We also conducted a quick workout session and health talk with the kids.

Rotary Club of South-East Nassau

It’s back again - the Annual Edwin Smiley Bastian Steak Out organised by The Rotary Club of South-East Nassau (RCSEN) and Rotaract Club of South-East Nassau Centennial takes place on Saturday, August 19, from noon to 6pm at the Bahamas National Trust.

Steak or chicken dinners offered with sides are $15. Tickets can be ordered or picked up from any of the members of the RCSEN. WhatsApp: 557-1584, 424-6795 or 808-7701.

Part proceeds will help with many of the club’s service projects.

