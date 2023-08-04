Promised marijuana legislation not yet released - but consultation starts ‘this month’

By EARYEL BOWLEG

Tribune Staff Reporter

ebowleg@tribunemedia.net

Consultation on marijuana legislation is to begin this month, deputy press secretary Keishla Adderley said yesterday.

However, she could not say whether the bills would be tabled in the House of Assembly before elected officials go on summer recess.

In June, Attorney General Ryan Pinder said the cannabis bills would be released in July, followed by a two-month public consultation phase.

However, that did not happen.

Ms Adderley said the consultation will “involve the Health Minister Michael Darville and the Attorney General Ryan Pinder to get the views of everyone concerned before the legislation proceeds to Parliament”.

Some marijuana users have eagerly awaited changes to the laws prohibiting marijuana use.

On Tuesday, Supreme Court Justice Lorien Klein rejected Rastafarian Lorenzo Stubbs' application that laws prohibiting marijuana possession breached his constitutional right to freedom of religion.

Justice Klein ruled that legislators were within their right to pass a law that does not include a religious exemption for marijuana use.