PM: Governor General announcement in 'short order'

By EARYEL BOWLEG

Tribune Staff Reporter

ebowleg@tribunemedia.net

AMID speculation about a new Governor General, Prime Minister Philip “Brave” Davis said there will be an announcement in “short order”.

He didn’t offer any further details.

Recently, there has been speculation that Deputy Governor General Cynthia “Mother” Pratt has been tapped for the role.

Asked on Friday on how soon the announcement will be as well as talk of Mrs Pratt taking on the role, Mr Davis simply said “within the next...” and walked off.

Sir Cornelius A Smith, the current Governor General, was sworn in on June 28, 2019.

As the then Deputy Governor General he had announced earlier that month that Queen Elizabeth II had appointed him as the country’s next Governor General.

Mr Smith made the statement to a group of friends during a farewell party at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs’ building in Freeport where he announced he had resigned as the non-resident ambassador to Panama.

Mrs Pratt is a former Minister of National Security and the first female Deputy Prime Minister.