Marijuana legislation ‘is not all-inclusive’

By YOURI KEMP

Tribune Business Reporter

ykemp@tribunemedia.net

The legalisation of marijuana is “just a game” for the politicians, a prominent cannabis proponent said as he raises concerns that the consultation process is not all-inclusive.

Terry Miller, chairman of the non-profit Bahamas Cannabis Research Institute (BACARI), told Tribune Business he has not been contacted by anyone from the government on the proposed marijuana legislation despite having been at the forefront of the debate for several years.

Mr Miller said: “There should be a massive education campaign going on right now. This is just a game for them. They don’t have the full picture, they only have half of the picture.”

Keishla Adderley, deputy press secretary, said at a press conference that the marijuana consultations will begin this month, but is unsure when the bills may make it to parliament for debate.

Mr Miller said: “How do we put in place protective mechanisms now? I don’t think they are even thinking about it. That’s what happened with prohibition, one day it was illegal and the next day it wasn’t and then people were drinking and partying like crazy.”

Marijuana legalisation should be “eased in”, and should not follow the model left by the ending of prohibition, and officials should learn to “understand legalisation in depth”.

Asked whether he will reach out to the point person on the marijuana consultation process, Mr Miller said: “Let them do their thing, because I’m going to do my thing. I can speak out and my word will be heard on it.”

Calling for maturity in the consultation process, Mr Miller noted this should not be tainted with political bias and all stakeholders should be brought into the discussion. He said: “I have a perspective that may be slightly different than everyone else’s. I have done the research and I have travelled and I have spent years looking at the different marijuana laws, from at least 2018. We are nearly there so why should I have to reach out to them if they have having public consultations?”