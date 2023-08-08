PM: Defence Force officers would train Haitian police, not engage in conflicts

By EARYEL BOWLEG

Tribune Staff Reporter

ebowleg@tribunemedia.net

PRIME Minister Philip “Brave” Davis said the government’s objective in possibly sending defence force personnel to Haiti is to help the Haitian national police force.

He said Haitian police would do the interventions needed to reduce the gang violence and lawlessness gripping that country.

“We are there to support them,” he said. “We would assist them in training where they need it, help them in recruiting new officers, and that is the purpose. So it is the police that is being dealt with, and Kenya has committed that they will lend 1000 police officers. We said we would lend 150, but it would not be police officers. But first of all, we need a UN resolution, and the secretary general has been given a target and the mandate to within the next 30 days from the resolution that passed a week or so ago, to come up with a pathway.”

On July 14th, the UN Security Council passed a resolution giving UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres 30 days to report a full range of options for improving the security situation in Haiti.

During a special briefing on Friday, US Deputy Assistant Secretary of State for Caribbean Affairs and Haiti Barbara Feinstein said officials are looking to Kenya to lead the effort to create a multi-national force.

She said: “I would like to note that we greatly appreciated that statement of support from the Bahamas with regard to their support of Kenya as a lead nation and their commitment to offer troops. We have seen similar statements from other countries in the region, either formal statements or public comments, and that includes from Trinidad and Tobago, from Jamaica, from Chile, from Canada, from the UK, the Dominican Republic, and the Organization of American States. So I think that is evidence that there is strong support for an urgent solution to Haiti’s security crisis and offers of support to that end.”