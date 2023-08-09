Dignitaries pay respects to retired Police Commissioner Paul Farquharson

Dignitaries paid respects to retired Police Commissioner Paul Farquharson during a viewing at the Paul Farquharson Conference Center at Police Headquarters yesterday.

Among those paying tribute were Prime Minister Philip "Brave" Davis and Governor General CA Smith.

A funeral service will be held today at Christ Church Cathedral at 11am.

A number of road closures have been announced for today's service, with Bay Street closed to all vehicular traffic between Navy Lion Road and Bank Lane from 12.30pm to accommodate the procession from Christ Church Cathedral to Rawson Square, where a mock burial will take place.

Traffic travelling north on Navy Lion Road will be diverted along Woods Rodgers Walk to East Street and then east along Bay Street.

Parking will not be permitted on both sides of Bay Street and George Street, as well as on King Street between 12am and 4pm.

Motorists in the affected areas will be diverted until the conclusion of the funeral.

Burial services for Mr Farquharson will be held tomorrow at St Mary Magdalene Anglican Church Cemetery in Glinton's, Long Island.