Student spotlight

Officer Antonique Lightbourne recently graduated from the LJM Maritime Academy and received her certification as a Navigational Officer.

Antonique was a member of the Bahamas Maritime Cadet Corps (BMCC) from the tenth to twelfth grades and received a scholarship to attend Holland College from the BMCC after graduating from high school.

She spends her free time working onboard the pirate ships, where she gets to take locals and visitors on excursions 6around the islands.

Antonique plans to return to work at Disney Cruise Line where she will be working on board as a Navigational Third Officer.

