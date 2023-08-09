WSC signs $2.3m industrial agreement with Water and Sewerage Management Union

By JADE RUSSELL

Tribune Staff Reporter

jrussell@tribunmedia.net

THE Water and Sewerage Corporation signed a $2.3m industrial agreement with the Water and Sewerage Management Union (WSMU) yesterday, the terms of which are uncertain because the agreement was not released to the press.

Works and Utilities Minister Alfred Sears said the signing was a significant milestone because 86 people would benefit from the agreement. He said the last industrial agreement with WSMU was signed 12 years ago.

The new agreement covers the period from July 1, 2022, to June 30, 2025.

WSMU president Montgomery Miller said the 2020-2025 agreement would address allowance schedules, promotions, staff transfers, contracts, and medical insurance.

“We have ensured equity across the corporation such that employees and managers alike are duly incentivised and compensated in accordance with their objectively measured performance,” he said.

“For the long-term sustainability of Water and Sewerage, we have agreed to a group medical insurance premium cost-sharing proposal for new employees to ensure the ongoing provision of affordable medical insurance for all of our members.”

Mr Miller said the new agreement had enhanced provisions to prevent “malicious” and unjustified transfers of managers.

“With respect to short-term employment contracts, we have sought to narrowly define the terms of reference for such engagements and to ensure that duly capable current management employees are assigned to short-term experts,” he said.

He said the agreement adjusted “decades-old allowances and related provisions”, closing the remuneration and benefits gap for managers.

Mr Miller said some of the allowances and salary schedules had been adjusted, though he did not disclose details.

Asked when the employee benefits would take effect, Mr Miller said most of the financial provisions came into effect on August 1, 2023.

The value of the agreement is $2,374,000, officials said.