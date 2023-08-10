CORNISH CHARGED: Two accusations of rape for Abaco MP, death threats and assault also claimed

By PAVEL BAILEY and JADE RUSSELL

Tribune Staff Reporters

NORTH Abaco MP Kirk Cornish was charged yesterday with two counts of rape, as well as assault and threats of death - but there was little fuss or fanfare at the Magistrate’s Court.

The complex hummed with its typical activity, void of the energy or displays of support that usually accompany high-profile arraignments of political figures.

Wearing a grey suit, Cornish arrived at the Magistrate’s Court in a black SUV around 10am and was discreetly escorted inside the courtroom of Chief Magistrate Roberto Reckley.

He was not required to enter a plea.

He later made an emergency bail application. Supreme Court Justice Gregory Hilton granted him bail at $9k with one or two sureties. He must sign in at a police station in Abaco once a week.

His parents sat alongside press members in an otherwise empty gallery as charges were read against him.

North Eleuthera MP Sylvanus Petty was the lone politician at the court complex.

Outside, a Progressive Liberal Party supporter waved a PLP flag and told the press he admired Cornish’s performance as North Abaco’s representative. A Water and Sewerage Union president also showed up to express his support.

Yesterday’s arraignment marked a jarring development for a young Progressive Liberal Party politician who, just days earlier, continued to carry out government functions. Cornish visited Jamaica last week, meeting the minister of agriculture, fisheries and mining to discuss whether North Abaco would be a suitable port to ship products to the US, according to his Facebook page.

On Tuesday, Prime Minister Philip “Brave” Davis announced that he requested and accepted Cornish’s resignation as parliamentary secretary in the Office of the Prime Minister.

Prosecutors allege that Cornish raped a woman at knifepoint on March 25 in New Providence. They also allege that he sexually assaulted the same woman at her Cooper’s Town, Abaco, residence on April 4.

Cornish is alleged to have threatened to kill the woman and her family.

He also allegedly assaulted her in Cooper’s Town on January 20.

Cornish appeared calm as the charges were read.

Although his matter will be transferred to the Supreme Court via a voluntary bill of indictment to be served on October 24, his lawyer said they want to deal with the trial as quickly as possible.

Anthony McKinney and Owen Wells are his lawyers.

• The original version of this story stated that Mr Cornish pleaded not guilty. This is incorrect, he will not be required to enter a plea until the case is before the Supreme Court.