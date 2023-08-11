EDITORIAL: Solve GB puzzle - and fine polluters

WHERE is the oil plaguing Grand Bahama’s seas and beaches coming from?

That is the question troubling residents, activists – and even companies themselves.

The situation started when there was a fuel oil spill on August 2 from the Buckeye Bahamas Hub’s marine terminal off Pinder’s Point.

The amount spilled there was significant, five to ten barrels, though not enough it would seem to account for all the oil that has been affecting the area.

Up to 25 miles of beaches could not be contaminated.

So where has the rest come from?

In yesterday’s Tribune Business section, it was reported that contacts had suggested that the sticky clumps of tar-like oil probably came from a tanker or vessel clearing its tanks at sea, washing up on Grand Bahama’s shores after being driven by wind and tide.

Yesterday, Save The Bays chairman Joe Darville called the situation “troubling”, adding that he hopes “a thorough investigation will be conducted because it is not related to the spill at Buckeye two weeks ago, which went into the western part of Grand Bahama”.

As for how to investigate, he put forward a very practical plan. “The government could easily get information and find out which oil tanker discharged oil about two or three days ago during that period of time to pinpoint which tanker caused this extraordinary release of oil in the water,” he said.

Several have noted the possible impact to the country’s tourism – but not enough has been said about the effect on Bahamians themselves.

Curtailing such pollution is necessary because it affects our physical health not just our financial wealth.

And if a warning can be given over 25 miles of beaches after two such incidents as this, what does that tell us about the prospect of greater pollution if our country were ever to give oil exploration approval?

One explorer that had licences is still looking at the possibility of such activity, though its prospects seem uncertain for now.

We commend the government for its quick response in sending a delegation to Grand Bahama in response to the Buckeye incident, though this second possible pollution seems to have had a more uncertain response so far, perhaps because it is somewhat more mystifying. Buckeye has also been cooperating, it seems, with authorities in addressing the situation.

Identifying the exact vessel or source responsible for this second incident will be more difficult.

But when we do, we must be more determined in fining companies responsible for polluting our nation.

Previous incidents of spillages or pollution, be it oil spills or sunken ships, have not had a legal resolution yet – so how urgently are we holding those responsible to account?

The cost of restitution after spillages and the certainty of being held responsible must be enough that it ensures companies are determined to focus on safety. Whatever prevention costs must be clearly more effective than the amount that would have to be paid out in fines.

The investigation should also be out in the open – with regular updates particularly for those residents affected.

For their health, and the nation’s wealth, we must be tough on polluters.