Grand Cay Government Administrator’s Complex renamed in honour of Roosevelt 'Roosie' Curry

BY DENISE MAYCOCK

Tribune Freeport Reporter

dmaycock@tribunemedia.net

The Government Administrator’s Complex in Grand Cay was officially renamed in honour of the late Roosevelt “Roosie” Curry, a local government practitioner whose service and contributions propelled the island’s development.

Minister of Agriculture, Marine Resources, and Family Island Affairs Clay Sweeting, who fully supported the renaming, said Mr Curry personified what local government is.

“With this renaming exercise, my government is demonstrating our steadfast commitment to recognise Bahamians from all walks of life for the notable achievements in nation building,” he said.

“This is no small honour, this is the building that epitomises the government and all its major services in Grand Cay. This will be seen, heard, and spoken for generations to come.”

Ms Gerelene Curry, Mr Curry's wife, cut the ribbon and unveiled the plaque bearing her husband’s name on the complex.

Former Prime Minister Hubert Ingraham, Opposition Leader Michael Pintard, various government representatives, and residents attended the ceremony. Students at the Grand Cay All School performed a special tribute.

Roosevelt Curry, a former Chief Councillor, Justice of the Peace and entrepreneur, died in February of this year. He was one of the longest serving local government practitioners in Grand Cay, having been elected since its inception in 2016.

Mr Sweeting indicated that persons like Mr Curry have caused the government to look at Local Government closely. He added that a 10 percent raise has been given to all districts throughout the country – the first in 20 years.

“We hope that the refurbished and improved structure offers consistent and more efficient government services to the people of Grand Cay,” he stated.

The minister said the government is committed to improving on the delivery of more modern and effective government services throughout the country.

However, there was an outage in the power and water supplies on the island.

Former Prime Minister Hubert Ingraham commended Minister Sweeting for honouring his close friend Roosevelt Curry.

“I have known him for 50-plus years; he has been at my side for eight general elections,” he said.

“You picked a most deserving person to name this building after. It is important that the people know who Roosevelt Curry was; they will see the name and ask the question: Who is he? Why is it he is the only person in Grand Cay that has a government complex named after him?”

Mr Michael Pintard said Grand Cay was transformed because of Mr Curry’s commitment to service. He also noted that Curry contributed to the development of people not only in his community but in other areas of the Bahamas, including Mr Ingraham.

He thanked Mrs Curry and his children for their sacrifice.