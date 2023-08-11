I-BAP softball programme gears up for next month

By TENAJH SWEETING

Tribune Sports Reporter

tsweeting@tribunemedia.net

FOLLOWING the culmination of the I-BAP (Bahamas Athletic Pride) All-Star Series in July, the organisation is preparing for the start of their softball programme in September.

The sport will run from September until July next year. The organisation’s programme will cater to the youth between the ages of six and 13 in efforts to teach them the foundational skills necessary to progress in softball.

Dachye Stubbs, director of softball for the International Sports Academy, said they expect to build on the work done in previous years this time around.

“We have spent the first few years learning, networking and building a successful training regimen and, with the help of I-Elite, we have found ways to give Bahamian softball players opportunities to showcase their talents at the next level,” Stubbs said.

She added that the organisation is looking forward to having more than 20 younger athletes enrolled in the full-time after-school programme.

Additionally, I-BAP will have a National Letter of Intent (NLI) signing day for the athletes that have received multiple scholarship offers to universities in the United States of America.

For the 2023-24 year, the kids will have the opportunity to train with professional coaches, improve their strength and conditioning, learn how to pitch and catch, enjoy many different travel opportunities, and have access to a high school and college recruiting program.

One of the many advantages of joining the I-BAP softball program is the I-Recruit department which helps athletes to take their talents abroad for more exposure.

“At I-Elite we have an academic and athletic recruiting department, I-Recruit, where we send players’ information to schools and organizations abroad and in turn they can secure scholarships or other playing opportunities,” she said.

Softball athletes are also granted the chance to train and play at partnered facilities and tournaments in the USA.

Stubbs believes that I-BAP should be the program of choice for parents because of the collective vision and aim of Bahamas Athletic Pride and I-Elite Sports Academy, education through sports.

“We have been successful in securing both highschool financial aid and scholarships, our softball program has grown to be a safe haven for young women and our program has skilled professional coaches who have national and international experience,” she stated.

Individuals interested in registering for the start of the softball program in September can contact 242-445-4551 or send an email to ibapsoftball@gmail.com.