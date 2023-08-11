Ten jobs to be hit by Matisse closure

By EARYEL BOWLEG

Tribune Staff Reporter

ebowleg@tribunemedia.net

CAFE Matisse has officially notified the minister of labour that it will close down soon, a decision that will affect at least ten employees, Minister Keith Bell said yesterday.

The restaurant, which has enjoyed a fine reputation for years, draws its name from the famous French painter Henri Matisse. It specialises in Italian food.

Although business at the restaurant appeared vibrant recently, especially after rumours of its impending closure spread, the COVID-19 pandemic created uncertainty about its future. The pandemic hit the restaurant harder than many because it lacked the space for significant outdoor dining.

Another popular restaurant, Luciano’s, closed down amid the COVID-19 crisis. Seventy-two managers and staff were affected by the closure.