Police Commissioner announces prorogation of Parliament

POLICE Commissioner Clayton Fernander announced the prorogation of Parliament on Saturday afternoon, ending the session that began on October 6, 2021.
Typically, when a parliament session ends, all legislation during the session expires. Tabled questions for ministers also fall away.
Parliament can be prorogued for significant or less significant reasons. Although it is usually done to prepare for a general election, it can also allow an administration to reset its legislative agenda, generating press and public attention.
The new session will begin on October 4 with the governor-general reading the Speech from The Throne. Former Deputy Prime Minister Cynthia “Mother” Pratt is expected to soon succeed Sir CA Smith as the next governor-general and, as such, would read the speech.
ThisIsOurs 1 hour, 16 minutes ago
"Tabled questions for ministers also fall away."
No questions for Cornish. No questions for Bell. No questions for the Deputy Prime Minister on whether he instructed Bell to release 62 migrants not in possession of identity documents and for whom immigration could find no record. Later to be discovered, an employer was "holding their id documents". And either Chester Cooper or Bell squashed the execution of a standard process to investigate the matter.
One would assume to come up with the finding of "no record to be found", in absence of an id a person would be asked for their name and birth date. No reason for an individual legally in the country not to give their correct name... A few weeks later 3 Chinese were arrested for an illegal smuggling operation in Berry Islands, in company of a migrant whose passport they had also "held" and whom they were abusing. No answers on the oil spill.
I must say Hubert Ingraham has to be a prophet. He foresaw the day when the "illusion" of governance would fall away, and this great "story" the public had been sold would fall apart
Een nobody guh forget
ExposedU2C 1 hour, 1 minute ago
Lest you forget, it was Hubiggety who kicked the Taiwanese diplomats out of our country in 1992 in order to open the door for the Communist Chinese to become the rulers of our nation.
ThisIsOurs 53 minutes ago
Oh so you mean he's a false prophet ...
ThisIsOurs 1 hour, 10 minutes ago
I also had no idea Cornish was charged with assault with a knife. And a judge allowed that charge to proceed? After the police spent months and months of stalling to cross every T and dit every i? A knife??? And he still allowed to be an MP? I stress the months of checking for a reason to drop the charges.
ExposedU2C 2 minutes ago
What only a handful of the most senior government officials at our MOF and Central Bank now know is that the IMF and other international lending agencies have had very high level discussions about The Bahamas potentially being an ideal candidate for "The 2013 Cyprus Debt Crisis Solution."
On 25 March 2013, a €10 billion international bailout by the International Monetary Fund (IMF) and other international lending agencies was announced in return for the government of Cyprus agreeing to, among other things, impose a whopping one-time bank deposit levy on all uninsured deposits in Cyprus, both local and foreign. This resulted in the Cypriot government seizing around 48% of the uninsured deposits in the Bank of Cyprus (the island's largest commercial bank).
The contractual rights and obligations that up to now have applied to customer deposits placed with financial institutions in The Bahamas, including branches and subsidiaries of foreign financial enterprises, may well not be inviolate under the terms and conditions of an IMF engineered emergency financial crisis that the Bahamian government is forced or otherwise coerced to declare. JUST LET THAT HORRIFYING THOUGHT WEIGH ON YOUR MIND FOR A WHILE.
