Police Commissioner announces prorogation of Parliament

By RASHAD ROLLE

Tribune News Editor

rrolle@tribunemedia.net

POLICE Commissioner Clayton Fernander announced the prorogation of Parliament on Saturday afternoon, ending the session that began on October 6, 2021.

Typically, when a parliament session ends, all legislation during the session expires. Tabled questions for ministers also fall away.

Parliament can be prorogued for significant or less significant reasons. Although it is usually done to prepare for a general election, it can also allow an administration to reset its legislative agenda, generating press and public attention.

The new session will begin on October 4 with the governor-general reading the Speech from The Throne. Former Deputy Prime Minister Cynthia “Mother” Pratt is expected to soon succeed Sir CA Smith as the next governor-general and, as such, would read the speech.