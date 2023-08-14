Ingraham: Grand Cay deserves reliable water and electricity

By DENISE MAYCOCK

Tribune Freeport Reporter

dmaycock@tribunemedia.net

FORMER Prime Minister Hubert Ingraham said Grand Cay residents deserve reliable water and power supply.

He asked the Davis administration to maintain what he and his administration had left in place.

Mr Ingraham was in Grand Cay on Friday attending the renaming of the government complex in honour of his close friend, Roosevelt "Roosie" Curry, when services were interrupted.

Minister of Agriculture, Marine Resources, and Family Island Affairs Clay Sweeting was also in attendance.

Residents have been experiencing intermittent outages on a daily basis on that island.

Mr Ingraham said: “I am sorry to hear you (residents) are having challenges with electricity and water.

"I am happy to see the minister who can take the message back, and ask them for me please, as I told the Prime Minister before, just at least keep in place what I left.

“Maintain what we left. Grand Cay deserves to have a reliable supply of water, power, and internet," he said.

Mr Ingraham also talked about the condition of the roads there.

Residents get around the island by either go-cart or on foot.

Mr Ingraham said that cracks in the road could be easily resolved.

“Minister, you used to be in local government; we don’t need a team to come down to examine the roads. We put it down, we know exactly how it got down, we know exactly how to fix it. Just send the money and we will fix it,” Mr Ingraham said.