Things it makes sense to be rid of

EDITOR, The Tribune.

"A penny for your thoughts" may have gone out of style here in The Bahamas, but it got me to thinking about our dichotomy. You see, the other day when I noticed some pennies among my other coins, it dawned on me that those one cent pieces were no longer being used here in The Bahamas. Strangely, I do not recall any real protest by Bahamians when that change was announced. Strange, because we have tended to become so polarized about almost everything... and nothing. No referendum was held. But, had there been one, I'm firmly certain that large numbers of Bahamians would have lined up to express why that wasn't a good idea. Now that it's gone, it's virtually forgotten.

Change can be difficult for some people sometimes, but the many lessons of change can be quite insightful. So, as I think about it, the decision to discontinue use of the Bahamian penny made perfect sense, based upon the reason I recall. When the cost of producing any item is more than what that item can be sold for or brings back in benefit, it makes no sense to produce it. Unless, of course, the option to be perpetually tied to a deficit is the path chosen. However, what might be a bit odd with that scenario of eliminating the penny from circulation is the fact that there are other things which have outlived their usefulness/benefits in our Bahamas, yet continue to be sustained.

And, if you think that I'm gonna go target-practising with a list of such facades, expect one of my pennies for your thoughts.

Having gotten rid of that humble penny without the slightest stir leads me to believe that other good ideas ought to be implemented when they make good sense. All this formality about debates in the Upper House and the Lower House is generally a mockery of the highest order. When you get past the upside-down labeling of those Houses, your remaining attention might be drawn to the fact that the items "on the Floor" usually get very little attention. More attention is given to grand standing and personal/political salvos pertaining to nothing even near what the "debate" should be about.

That's the system we met in place when the colonial power packed up and left The Bahamas. So, like good and faithful subjects, "monkey see, monkey do!" We do have sense enough to get rid of that one cent piece, but not quite enough to get rid of a dray-load of other stuff worth less than that.

Left to that illusion of an ideal called democracy, I would bet all the pennies that I have in the argument that we would still be going back and forth with the issue of keeping the one cent piece or not. Democracy, representative democracy or Parliamentary Democracy can and do work. When we, Bahamians, put our minds and efforts together in designing a system which is best for The Bahamas, we will then be able to wear that label of "Independent" with due self-respect and modest pride.

Otherwise, we will continue to simply go through the motions. If you are not clear about what that means, just stay tuned until 2029, when there is bound to be a grand celebration of "300 Years of Parliamentary Democracy" in The Bahamas. Democracy? Democracy in 1729? Really? Democracy can mean anything to anyone at any time. Take your pick.

In this 2023 Bahamas with so many learned, intelligent Bahamians who see like they don't see and hear like they don't hear, is it any wonder that we all keep going in circles --- nowhere? What good is knowing better, but not doing better? Is the donkey toting bundles and sacks of books any smarter than the donkey carrying no books? Bow or stern, all uh we in the same boat.

Any true, true Bahamian knows that our traditional, cultural family structures are quite varied. Bahamians with even just one eye open can see that more types of families are being promoted and added at present. Without taking that tract road off the topic, let's just look at those families where children reach a certain age, and move out of their parents' house. There are also children who refuse to move out of their parents' house, even when they have children of their own. Can you pick which one of these scenarios suits The Bahamas?

Dressing up in Mama's old clothes and dragging those worn slippers may have been a little entertaining for a time. Hiding under the Queen's gown tail may have been ok as well, up to a certain point, too. What is a bit baffling to me at this point, now that Her Majesty has gone, is how does one hide under His Majesty's coattail or trousers?

I won't go there, so here's the thing. I think that there are a number of very meaningful, relevant lessons which can be gleaned from our getting rid of that Bahamian penny, which had outlived its usefulness and benefits. We may either learn those lessons, and then apply them to other areas of this paradigm we're navigating, or simply continue with whatever buck up goes. That's my thought. You may send your penny, if you think you got your money's worth with my opinions.

MB

Nassau

August 13, 2023