Oil found on Grand Bahama beach sent to USA to determine source

OIL residue found on several Grand Bahama beaches has been sent to the United States for testing to determine the source, Grand Bahama Minister Ginger Moxey said yesterday.

She said that clean-up, monitoring and investigations into the incident are underway to determine where the oil came from.

On August 8, tar washed ashore at Fortune Beach. Residents and visitors encountered oil on their feet and swimsuits while walking the beach. A pet dog was also burned on its paws.

Some have reported oil residue in Gold Rock Creek and old Freetown Beaches in East End.

Minister Moxey said the government agencies involved include the Department of Environment Planning and Protection, the Department of Environmental Health Services, the Ministry of Transport, the Ministry for Grand Bahama, the Ministry of Tourism, and the Grand Bahama Port Authority Environmental Department.