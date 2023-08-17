‘We’re still working out’ cost of Jubilee celebrations

By EARYEL BOWLEG
Tribune Staff Reporter
JACK Thompson, the permanent secretary of the Independence Secretariat, said the cost of this year’s independence celebrations remains uncertain.
“My pencil is in figures right now, and I’m on the computer even as we speak,” he told The Tribune yesterday.
“We’re still working out. We’re still paying bills.”
Celebrations related to the 50th anniversary of independence were elaborate.
The calendar of events included several local galas and events held abroad in various cities, including London, Miami and Atlanta.
Last year, the government allocated $5.2m for the celebrations.
When St Anne’s MP Adrian White asked why the Cabinet Office budget for ceremonial events increased from $750k to $5.2m, Deputy Prime Minister Chester Cooper said the independence anniversary would be a “big, big deal for us and we are going to celebrate it thoroughly”.
“There is a secretariat that has been set up for this event. There will be many, many events leading up to the actual 50th celebration. We happen to be very excited about this,” he said in the House of Assembly.
realfreethinker 3 hours, 21 minutes ago
Good luck getting that information
Sickened 2 hours, 44 minutes ago
I bet you it's over $15 million. The budgeted $5.2 million barely covered the money spent on the celebrations at the Fort. I was going to use the term 'covered the cost', but we well know that the actually cost and the money spent are two very different figures.
ExposedU2C 2 hours, 41 minutes ago
Just think, if this PLP government can't figure out the costs of this one event, how in the hell is the ministry of finance able to figure out each year the budgeted costs of the entire government. The annual budget government produces is truly a work of fiction, much like the ficitious statistics produced by the department of statistics. From bottom to top, government is a cesspool of the grossly incompetent with Davis, Halkitis and Wilson leading the charge of the incompetent.
FreeportFreddy 2 hours, 25 minutes ago
Brace! Brace! Brace! Coming in hot!!
This is going to hurt.
