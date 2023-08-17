‘We’re still working out’ cost of Jubilee celebrations

By EARYEL BOWLEG

Tribune Staff Reporter

ebowleg@tribunemedia.net

JACK Thompson, the permanent secretary of the Independence Secretariat, said the cost of this year’s independence celebrations remains uncertain.

“My pencil is in figures right now, and I’m on the computer even as we speak,” he told The Tribune yesterday.

“We’re still working out. We’re still paying bills.”

Celebrations related to the 50th anniversary of independence were elaborate.

The calendar of events included several local galas and events held abroad in various cities, including London, Miami and Atlanta.

Last year, the government allocated $5.2m for the celebrations.

When St Anne’s MP Adrian White asked why the Cabinet Office budget for ceremonial events increased from $750k to $5.2m, Deputy Prime Minister Chester Cooper said the independence anniversary would be a “big, big deal for us and we are going to celebrate it thoroughly”.

“There is a secretariat that has been set up for this event. There will be many, many events leading up to the actual 50th celebration. We happen to be very excited about this,” he said in the House of Assembly.