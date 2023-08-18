Police find burned body in Baillou Hill Road area

POLICE in New Providence are investigating after the body of man was found burnt beyond recognition Friday morning.

Police said they received reports of a bush fire in the Baillou Hill Road and Tucker Road area around 3.20am.

Officers attached to the fire department responded and extinguished the fire where the body was found.

“Further checks of the surrounding area were conducted, where a t-shirt with suspected blood was found along with ammunition spent,” police said in a statement.

“Investigations continue in this matter.”

Anyone with information on this latest incident is asked to contact CID at 502- 9991/2 or Crime Stoppers at 328-(TIPS)-8477.