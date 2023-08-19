Man injured in morning shooting

A MAN is in hospital after being shot in an early morning incident in New Providence.

The 37-year-old man, of Minnie Street, was standing in front of a bar at about 2.40am in the area of Charles Vincent Street, when he was grazed to the head by a bullet.

He was taken to hospital by emergency medical services, where he was listed in stable condition.

Police have also asked for help from the public in finding a man believed to be responsible for an armed robbery on Friday.

Officers said that at about 3.40pm, the victim was parked in front of his residence in Blair Estates in a white Toyota Hilux when he was approached by a man who allegedly produced a firearm and robbed him of his vehicle and cellular phone before speeding off in a southern direction.

Anyone with information on either matter is urged to contact police on 911, 919, the Criminal Investigation Department on 502-9991 or Crime Stoppers on 328-TIPS (8477).