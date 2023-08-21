PM declines to confirm Cabinet reshuffle

By LEANDRA ROLLE

PRIME Minister Philip “Brave” Davis declined to say if he will shuffle his Cabinet as the administration approaches the two-year mark.

Long-standing rumours of a shuffle became louder after Parliament was prorogued. In 2006, the only time in a Christie administration that Parliament was prorogued for non-election reasons, former Prime Minister Perry Christie shuffled his Cabinet.

“Cabinet is an institution that carries a collective responsibility,” Mr Davis told reporters yesterday. “Where a person is in that Cabinet does not take away from that so that we have collective responsibility.

“I call this my halfway point before we move into what I call election mode and we are thinking and we are talking together as ministers to determine how best each one of us may best better serve the new way forward.”

Attorney General Ryan Pinder foreshadowed changes after Parliament was prorogued, saying Mr Davis would address the public.

Since then, Mr Davis has announced that Cynthia “Mother” Pratt would be the next governor general.

She will assume the post on September 1.

In 2018, former Prime Minister Dr Hubert Minnis reassigned four Cabinet portfolios just 14 months after being elected.

He said at the time the decision did not show he lost faith in any minister but wanted to give them more exposure.