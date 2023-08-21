PM tours renovations of govt schools, says he is ‘pleased with the work’

By LEANDRA ROLLE

Tribune Staff Reporter

lrrolle@tribunemedia.net

PRIME Minister Philip “Brave” Davis toured several government schools under renovation yesterday as the new school year nears.



A delegation of officials visited Government High, TA Thompson Junior High, Woodcock Primary and RM Bailey Senior High School.

After the tour, Education Minister Glenys Hanna-Martin expressed satisfaction with the progress of repair works.

“This is our third opportunity to effect repairs and you will see we’re not just changing a doorknob or fixing a light bulb, this is the redevelopment of our school plans,” she said.

“Our objective is to ensure that children and young people of this nation go into spaces of learning and that they are able to come of their own as young people.”



When The Tribune visited the sites yesterday, contractors were braving the heat, tiling, painting walls, and installing roof ceilings, among other tasks.

Mrs Hanna Martin said officials expect all the major renovation works to be completed in time for the return of students.

Mr Davis said: “I share in the pleasure of the minister of what she’s seeing here today. I’m pleased with the work that’s being carried by the contractors that were chosen.”

“You can see that they are not only just doing a good job, but they’re going above the call of duty working.”

He said thanks to the ministry’s efforts, students will get the chance to learn in an environment “conducive for them to receive learning and an environment for teachers to impart learning.”

Mrs Hanna Martin also spoke about the government’s recruitment efforts, saying that about 40 teachers were recruited from Cuba, mostly to teach technical and vocational subjects and special education.