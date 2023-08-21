School roof failure error of employee, Davis says

By LEANDRA ROLLE
Tribune Staff Reporter
PRIME Minister Philip “Brave” Davis said employee error caused the collapse of the trusses of a roof under construction at RM Bailey Senior High School nearly two weeks ago - while concerns have been raised over the contract and insurance for the work.
His comment yesterday came after the Ministry of Works said an employee removed some of the bracing from the structure, making it unstable.
The ministry said the contractor took full responsibility for the collapse and agreed to reconstruct the roof at no cost to taxpayers.
Video of the collapsed structure spread across social media, causing some to question the quality of construction work as the new school term nears.
The ministry’s statement on Friday included details it did not intend for public consumption. The government asked the press not to publish that information, which included an admission that the contractor did not have a contract, risk, or liability insurance.
Mr Davis said despite the mishap, he is confident in the contractor, A&M Construction.
“He has done work for many years for the Ministry of Works and not just for our administration,” he said. “Just to dispel any sort of favouritism that this is some PLP who is incompetent.
Asked about the reported lack of contract or liability insurance, Mr Davis said: “He had a contract. The question is whether it’s a written contract or an oral contract. He in fact, had a contract. It was to be reduced to writing and in fact, the insurance, I understand the contractor decided that he would self-insure until all of the dots and I’s were crossed, which is not unacceptable.
“You could self-insure yourself. He takes the risk, which he has done. He said the trusses collapsed and I’ll make that good. That’s self-insurance. That is acceptable too if the ministry deems it appropriate.”
However, former Works Minister Desmond Bannister said lacking a formal contract or risk insurance is highly irregular and contrary to proper protocol.
“The technical officers – the professionals – they would never release any work to be done without everything being in place,” he said yesterday. “So, this had to be a political decision, and the blame has to rest straight on the politicians who are involved.
“Let me tell you, the protocol from January, early January, the officers of the ministry start scoping works in schools, so they send out scopes of work. They prepare to work; they go to schools. They do their inspections. They make determinations that was as to what has to be done.”
“By the time summer comes around, all of the plans are in place, and they’re ready to go.”
Comments
Sickened 9 hours, 33 minutes ago
Before any brain dead supporters comment on this, just try to think about what your comments would be if this happened under the other party. If this is fine and dandy then keep your mouth shut when future governments dish out hundreds of verbal contracts to whoever and for whatever unknown amount.
Sickened 9 hours, 32 minutes ago
Is this really what the New Day considers progress in terms of oversight, freedom of information and accountability?
Sickened 5 hours, 13 minutes ago
That picture can be used when they do their perp walk.
birdiestrachan 4 hours, 12 minutes ago
Why would an employee remove some of the bracing? It makes no sense an investigation should be done, this does not look good, bracing all ready up and the employee removes them sounds like a jail sentence it is good no one was hurt, maybe they wanted it to fall on the people visiting the site,
themessenger 3 hours, 55 minutes ago
The question everyone should be asking themselves, regardless of political affiliation, is would they hire a contractor to rebuild or remodel their home under a similar "contractual" arrangement?
And do either Davis or Hanna-Martin know the difference between a wall plate, joist or rafter?
realfreethinker 3 hours, 13 minutes ago
Bamsi 2.0
TalRussell 2 hours, 57 minutes ago
Maybe the answer is be found in the school's collapsed ruff, if it speaks well to why 'it's obvious ---That the wisdom of the popoulaces' --- Is not to be found in the colony's premiership's excuses, outlining all Ten (10) sets causes behind ruff's failures'. --- Not like somehow, you're goin' to properly fix a roof --- nor can premiership, begin to address mounting governance problems, by abruptly 'stuttering' the doors of the Popoulaces' House of Assembly (HOA) --- Yes?
rosiepi 1 hour, 16 minutes ago
There is no ‘self insured’ accepted under any contract which gives credence to the fact there was no contract.
Without insurance any government would be automatically on the hook for any sloppy work (as looks to be the case here) and/or damage . Who would have to pay those workers injured on such a work site- the government again. What a farce! .
