School roof failure error of employee, Davis says

PRIME Minister Philip “Brave” Davis said employee error caused the collapse of the trusses of a roof under construction at RM Bailey Senior High School nearly two weeks ago - while concerns have been raised over the contract and insurance for the work.

His comment yesterday came after the Ministry of Works said an employee removed some of the bracing from the structure, making it unstable.

The ministry said the contractor took full responsibility for the collapse and agreed to reconstruct the roof at no cost to taxpayers.

Video of the collapsed structure spread across social media, causing some to question the quality of construction work as the new school term nears.

The ministry’s statement on Friday included details it did not intend for public consumption. The government asked the press not to publish that information, which included an admission that the contractor did not have a contract, risk, or liability insurance.

Mr Davis said despite the mishap, he is confident in the contractor, A&M Construction.

“He has done work for many years for the Ministry of Works and not just for our administration,” he said. “Just to dispel any sort of favouritism that this is some PLP who is incompetent.

Asked about the reported lack of contract or liability insurance, Mr Davis said: “He had a contract. The question is whether it’s a written contract or an oral contract. He in fact, had a contract. It was to be reduced to writing and in fact, the insurance, I understand the contractor decided that he would self-insure until all of the dots and I’s were crossed, which is not unacceptable.

“You could self-insure yourself. He takes the risk, which he has done. He said the trusses collapsed and I’ll make that good. That’s self-insurance. That is acceptable too if the ministry deems it appropriate.”

However, former Works Minister Desmond Bannister said lacking a formal contract or risk insurance is highly irregular and contrary to proper protocol.

“The technical officers – the professionals – they would never release any work to be done without everything being in place,” he said yesterday. “So, this had to be a political decision, and the blame has to rest straight on the politicians who are involved.

“Let me tell you, the protocol from January, early January, the officers of the ministry start scoping works in schools, so they send out scopes of work. They prepare to work; they go to schools. They do their inspections. They make determinations that was as to what has to be done.”

“By the time summer comes around, all of the plans are in place, and they’re ready to go.”