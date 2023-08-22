No update on photos of murder victims shared on social media

By LETRE SWEETING

Tribune Staff Reporter

lsweeting@tribunemedia.net

MORE than three months after the release of gruesome crime scene pictures of a murdered mother and daughter, the status of the investigation into the release of the photos remains unclear.

The partially decomposed bodies of Allison Thompson and her 14-year-old daughter Trevorniqua were found in an apartment on Ross Corner on April 14.

A 23-year-old man has since been charged with their murders.

After the killings, ghastly photos showing the bruised and decaying bodies of the mother and her daughter were shared on social media.

At the time, relatives said they were considering legal action over the leak of the photos, which they believed only could have come from the police.

Commissioner of Police Clayton Fernander said at the time that he was disgusted to see the photos on social media and vowed that authorities would not hesitate to deal with those responsible, even if it were one of their own.

Chief Superintendent of Police Chrislyn Skippings had said the matter was under investigation.

“We are going to do due diligence in the matter, and where we find that there are breeches, the chips will fall,” she said on April 17.

However, up to press time yesterday, police officials did not respond to The Tribune’s requests for information.