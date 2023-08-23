Coleby Davis to meet with Hope Town District Council on boat fees

By JADE RUSSELL

Tribune Staff Reporter

jrussell@tribunemedia.net

TRANSPORT and Housing Minister JoBeth Coleby Davis said officials would meet the Hope Town District Council this week to discuss the increase in boat registration fees, which they called outrageous.

Chief councillor Jeremy Sweeting said the increases would ultimately affect the island’s fishermen, tour guides, and rental companies. He said some Abaco boat owners “boycotted” the increase.

“We are actually preparing to have a meeting with them they reached out to the ministry,” Mrs Coleby-Davis said yesterday. “And we just responded, our port-acting controller was actually on vacation last week. And so, we’re trying to organise to host that meeting with them this week so we can understand much of what their queries and concerns are because then we’d be able to take it and address it with the ministry finance team to further assist.”

Mr Sweeting noted in a press release over the weekend that an owner of a 20ft boat would previously pay an annual fee of $20 to have their boat registered.

“As a result of the new increase in fees,” he said, “that same boat owner would now pay $700 plus an additional $75 for an inspection. This increase from $20 to $775 is an increase of 3,775 percent!”

“Surely, this goes against the pledge made by Prime Minister Davis in his ‘wrap up’ remarks that concluded the budget debate where he stated there wouldn’t be any ‘major new taxes’.”