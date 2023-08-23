Devynne Charlton advances to semifinals, Steven Gardiner suffers season-ending injury

By BRENT STUBBS

Devynne Charlton lowered her Bahamian national record yesterday to advance to the women’s 100 metre hurdles semifinals, but Steven Gardiner pulled up and he was unable to complete his men’s 400 metre race.

The duo were the only two of the Bahamian 11-member team to compete on day four of the World Athletics Championships as the drama continues to unfold in Budapest, Hungary.

Since the championships got started on Saturday, the Bahamas has already seen the exit of quarter-milers Shaunae Miller-Uibo and Alonzo Russell as well as sprinter Terrence Jones in the opening rounds of their respective races.

Charlton moves on

In an impressive run over the 10 flights of hurdles, Charlton showed that she’s in tip-top shape and geared up for the challenge ahead of her in winning the first of her two elusive medals at the World Championships and the Olympic Games.

Only former world record holder Kendra Harrison from the United States of America was faster in winning the third of five heats in a world’s leading time of 12.24 seconds as she pulled Charlton through for second in her new national record time of 12.44.

Charlton said she’s right on track to completing her task. “I did not have to really run with anybody, just do a clean run and if you run like that, big things can happen,” Charlton said.

“I feel I still have more in the tank for the following rounds. The world record is definitely possible at these championships. The hurdles pool is so deep right now. As long as you make it to the final, anything can happen for any of these ladies.”

The pair went into today’s semifinals with the top two times over a field of quality competitors with reigning world champion and world record holder Tobi Amusan having the third fastest time in 12.48.

Among the rest of the qualifiers were Puerto Rico’s Jasmine Camacho-Quinn in 12.50 in fifth, Jamaicans Megan Tapper in 12.51 in fifth and Danielle Williams in 12.51 in sixth and American Nia Ali in seventh in 12.55, followed by rising collegian stars Jamaican Ackera Nugent and American Masai Russell, who finished in eighth and ninth in identical times of 14.60.

What a line-up going into the semifinals.

Gardiner makes exit

After easily winning his first round heat in the third fastest qualifying time of 44.65, Gardiner seemed poised to strut it out on the home stretch for another victory in his semifinal heat yesterday.

In the last of the three heats, Gardiner pulled up and away from American Quincy Hall on the back stretch to take control of the race going through the final bend.

But as he came off the curve and into the home stretch, Gardiner hobbled on his right leg and eventually pulled up and dropped to the track in agony as he was unable to finish the race.

On his Facebook page, Gardiner wrote about his disappointment after he was wheeled off the track for medical attention, but he expressed his gratitude for the love and concern displayed by so many people.

“Heartbroken but will not give up. Today during my 400m semifinal I suffered a grade 1 sprain of the tendon extending into the knee of the right posterior thigh,” he wrote. “Unfortunately this will be season ending. But I’ll be okay.

“I would kindly like to thank the Budapest medical staff, Team Bahamas, my management team (@ontrackmgnt) coaches and fans and sponsors for always believing in me.”

Hall went on to secure the win in 44.43 and Jamaican Sean Bailey took the second automatic qualifying spot in 44.94. With Gardiner, the 2019 world champion and the reigning world champion gone, the field is left wide open.

Another Jamaican Antonio Watson took the top qualifying spot in a personal best of 44.13, Great Britain’s Matthew Hudson-Smith posted an area record in 44.26 for the second fastest and veteran American relay specialist Vernon Norwood occupied the third in a personal best of 44.26.

However, Grenada’s former world champion Kirani James is still alive with his fifth best time of 44.58 and world record holder Wayde van Niekerk follows with 44.65 with the fastest losing qualifying time.

Still in contention for The Bahamas

Today will be a busy day for the Bahamas with the bulk of the team competing.

NCAA champion Rhema Otabor will get the ball rolling in the morning session as she makes her senior global debut in the women’s javelin as the eighth of 18 competitors in Group B with a personal best toss of 196-feet or 59.75 metres.

A total of 18 competitors are also entered in Group A and combined, the automatic qualifying feat is 201-9 (61.50m) or the top 12 performers will move onto the final on Friday.

LaQuan Nairn, the Commonwealth Games champion, will follow with his second appearance at the World Championships when he competes in the men’s long jump qualifying round as the third of 19 competitors in Group B. He has a lifetime best of 26-11 3/4 (8.22m) or a season’s best of 26-7 1/4 (8.11m).

A total of 20 competitors will be participating in Group A. The automatic qualifying distance is 26-9 (8.15m) or the top 12 competitors will book their tickets to the final on Thursday.

Veteran sprinter Anthonique Strachan will be running out of lane nine in the first of six heats of the women’s 200 metres. She enters the event with a lifetime best of 22.15 that she posted this year. The first three of each heat and the next six fastest times will make up the field advancing to the semifinal.on Thursday for a chance to get into the final on Friday.

In the evening session, two more Bahamians will be in action.

Versatile collegian Charisma Taylor will be the sixth of 18 competitors competing in Group B with a personal best leap of 48-10 (14.88m). Another 18 competitors will also make up Group A. The automatic qualifying leap is 46-11 (14.30m) or the top 12 performers will advance to the final on Friday.

And Charlton will run out of lane six in the first of three heats to earn her second straight World Championship berth into the final on Thursday. The first two of each heat and the next two fastest times will fill out the lanes for the final.

The championships will wrap up on Sunday.