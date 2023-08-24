Jean Rony Jean-Charles stabbed to death

By RASHAD ROLLE

Tribune News Editor

rrolle@tribunemedia.net

JEAN Rony Jean-Charles, the man born in The Bahamas to Haitian parents whose legal case had far-reaching implications for the country’s immigration and citizenship laws, has been murdered.

Mr Jean-Charles was reportedly stabbed on Wednesday night.

The legal saga of his case is unfinished.

Immigration officials apprehended him on September 18, 2017, and deported him to Haiti on November 24, 2017.

Supreme Court Justice Gregory Hilton later ordered authorities to return him to the country to consider his legal status. The judge said his detention and expulsion were unlawful and that he was falsely imprisoned and deprived of his personal liberty.

Attorney Fred Smith travelled to Haiti, found Mr Jean-Charles and brought him back to The Bahamas.



The Court of Appeal later set aside the Supreme Court's ruling on procedural grounds, finding no constitutional breach because of uncertainty over the man's identity.

Appeal of that ruling is pending before the Privy Council.

In the years after his case became a flashpoint in interpreting immigration and citizenship laws, the soft-spoken Mr Jean-Charles struggled to get his life on track.

