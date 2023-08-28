EDITORIAL: What is one thing you would change?

THROUGHOUT this week, The Tribune is inviting a series of guest editorial writers to feature in this space - all of which have been posed the question: “What is one thing you would change?” We also encourage readers to offer their suggestions on the same topic, and send their contributions. The first of our guest editorial writers this week is, appropriately enough as children go back to school, educator Shar Hanson, of Boost Academy.

“What is one thing you would change?” posed Tribune managing editor Stephen Hunt. “My mind immediately began racing, thinking of ideas.

“Hmm… a reliable public transportation system would reduce traffic (and road rage) and increase the amount of time working parents may be able to spend with their children, is that the type of idea you’re looking for?” I queried.

“You’re free to interpret the question as you like,” replied the seasoned reporter.

I continued to mull over the question, and talked to my husband about it during dinner. He has known of my long-standing frustration with the public transportation system since I met him, but also reminded me that while it is a pertinent issue, my article should actually focus on a more substantial issue such as financial reform, or at the very least, stay true to my passion: education.

Needless to say, after a long day of work and wrestling alligators feeding, playing, bathing and putting my children to bed, and a bit more time to have mulled it over, it occurred to me that what the world needs isn’t one quick fix or band aid solution. It needs a Burt Bacharach solution! Cue the music! “What the world needs now, is love, sweet love…” Too cheesy? Okay, maybe I should stick with a tried and true Gandhi quote: “Be the change you want to see”. As cliche as it may seem, it really is true! If everyone really just consciously worked toward demonstrating one act of kindness per week, it would create an astounding ripple effect, both locally and globally.

Recently, I was a guest on The Full Gambit Podcast, alongside fellow Lend a Hand Bahamas board member, Lucas Metropulos, and we spoke at length on philanthropy and the importance of becoming involved in projects or programmes that can make a difference not only in the lives of the charity recipients, but also in the lives of those who are doing the giving. During the show, the host, Jay Phoenix, posed the question: “As a community, all of us, are we doing enough?” The simple answer is, no, we’re not - even though everyone has the ability to give back. For those so inclined to make a difference in the lives of current and future generations, there is no act that is too small. You can open a door for someone, pick up trash along the roadside, have a chat with an elderly neighbour, sign a petition, walk dogs at the shelter … the list is endless!

In summary, if I could change one thing, it would be changing the mindset of people who are so focused on negativity that they fail to see the power they wield to make changes, one simple act at a time.