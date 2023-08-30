Social Services national hotline received 164 reports of abuse so far for 2023

By JADE RUSSELL

Tribune Staff Reporter

jrussell@tribunemedia.net

ONE hundred and sixty-four cases of abuse were reported on the national hotline through July, according to the Department of Social Services.

People called the national hotline to report 27 cases of neglect, 11 cases of physical abuse, 11 cases of sexual abuse, four cases of educational neglect, six cases of domestic violence and 12 cases of suicidal ideation.

There were also seven reports of senior citizens being neglected, one report of abandonment and three reports of psychiatric issues.

The national hotline is open to the public for anyone aware of or experiencing abuse. Through the hotline, people suffering from mental health challenges could be counselled.

The hotline statistics do not reflect all cases of abuse reported to authorities this year.

The Department of Social Services revealed earlier this year that there were 51 cases of sexual abuse among children during the first three months of 2023, up from 28 through the same period in 2022.

Last year, there were 396 reports of abuse through the national hotline.

Over the past seven years, 1,921 reports were made through the hotline.