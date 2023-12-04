FNM LEADERS DENY ROLE OVER ASSAULT: ‘Regrettable’ that Johnson accused top party members following attack outside HQ

By Leandra Rolle

Tribune Staff Reporter

lrolle@tribunemedia.net

THE leadership of the Free National Movement said Richard Johnson’s claim that party leaders were involved in the physical attack against him outside an FNM meeting last week is false and regrettable.

A man assaulted Mr Johnson outside the party’s headquarters last week Thursday, disrupting the meeting inside.

Mr Johnson filed a complaint with the police. A police source told The Tribune yesterday that no one has been arrested regarding the matter.

“It is regrettable that Mr Richard Johnson, in the wake of this traumatic event, has chosen to falsely accuse the leadership of the FNM of involvement in such a vile and cowardly attack,” the FNM said in a statement yesterday. “Not only is any such involvement denied, but we are concerned that such a baseless and spurious statement could be so casually and recklessly uttered and repeatedly broadcast.”

Mr Johnson, a supporter of former Prime Minister Dr Hubert Minnis, has frequently criticised the FNM’s leadership.

The party said attempts to link the incident to Mr Johnson’s criticism of the party or pending internal party disciplinary proceedings are dishonest and misguided.

“Neither the FNM nor any member of its leadership team had any involvement in the alleged attack upon Mr Johnson,” the party said. “The FNM remains open to persons of different views and diverse opinions. We expect that the expression of such difference be done with respect, in decency and free of violence.”

The FNM said it is investigating the incident and will take steps to secure its headquarters and precincts.

“Our goal is to ensure that every member of the FNM feels safe and empowered, and we will continue to take the necessary measures to ensure that all party members and supporters are able to participate fully and freely in the valuable work of the FNM,” the party said.

Mr Johnson sued the FNM last year after executives unanimously barred him from council meetings.

Earlier this year, Supreme Court Justice Deborah Fraser instituted an injunction preventing the party’s leaders from barring him from council meetings until she has addressed the substantive matter.

She also ordered Mr Johnson and party leaders not to personally attack each other or other FNM members in public until she has ruled on the lawsuit.