Junkanoo parades entry order announced

By LETRE SWEETING

Tribune Staff Reporter

ANTICIPATION for the upcoming Junkanoo parades is growing after the order of entry for groups was announced on Saturday.

Hundreds of representatives from the Junkanoo Corporation of New Providence, the Ministry of Youth Sports and Culture, Junkanoo groups and other spectators gathered at Arawak Cay for the parade order of entry drawing ceremony.

Some spectators were left excited, while others were anxious. There were cheers and jeers.

In the A division, the Boxing Day order is Genesis, Prodigal Sons, One Family, Music Makers, the Valley Boys, the Saxon Superstars and Roots.

Music Makers will be first in the New Year’s parade lineup, followed by Genesis, One Family, Roots, the Valley Boys, Prodigal Sons, and the Saxons Superstars.

The Boxing Day and New Year’s Junkanoo Parades are sponsored by Aliv, with tickets going on sale at noon today. Ticket prices range from $25 to $55 plus VAT. They will be available for sale on the Aliv Events App or in the Aliv stores at Cable Beach or Harbour Bay.

Aliv has also promised free wifi boxes for the Junkanoo shacks of A groups. The boxes will stay fully loaded into the New Year and throughout the Junkanoo parades.

The parades will feature 23 D division individual acts, 15 B division groups and seven A division groups.

Saturday’s ceremony also featured free health screening for Junkanoo group members.

Christina “Muffin” Fernander, chairman of the One Family Junkanoo group, toasted to the late former Cabinet minister Obie Wilchcombe.

She said the Shirley Street Cup prize will be renamed the Obediah Hercules Wilchcombe Shirley Street Cup, sponsored by Zamar Group of Companies. A prize money of $12,500 will be divided over the Boxing Day and New Year’s parades.