$42,000 neurosurgery tool donated to hospital

VITAL equipment for use in neurosurgery and spine procedures has been presented to Princess Margaret Hospital.

The Princess Margaret Hospital Foundation bought and presented a $42,000 craniotome tool, providing essential support for patients dealing with brain and spine injuries within the Princess Margaret Hospital (PMH) operating theatre.

The tool is an indispensable instrument for delicate neurosurgical procedures, enabling precision and efficiency in the hands of skilled medical professionals.

The foundation recognises the substantial impact this donation, provided thanks to help from financial donors, will have on the hospital’s ability to provide optimal care to patients facing neurological challenges.

Prof Dr Magnus Ekedede, chairman of the foundation, said: “We extend our sincere thanks to the donors for their generous support. This contribution will greatly aid the work of the hospital, particularly in cases involving brain and spine injuries where quick action and the right equipment are paramount. Donations like these make a tangible difference.”

Mary Walker, hospital administrator, said: “On behalf of The Princess Margaret Hospital, we are profoundly thankful for this donation. The foundation’s dedication to improving our healthcare services is evident, and this contribution will contribute significantly to our ongoing efforts. We also express our gratitude to all foundation members for their continued support and commitment to our healthcare system.”

Members of the foundation’s board, including Julian Smith, foundation treasurer; board members Stephen Hunt and Inga Bowleg; and Dr Ekedede, expressed their gratitude to donors and acknowledged the effect this contribution will have on the hospital.