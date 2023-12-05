Girls’ softball and boys’ baseball champions earn bragging rights

THE New Providence Public Primary Schools Sports Association completed its girls softball and boys baseball competition on Friday at the Baillou Hills Sporting Complex.

Eva Hilton emerged as the girls’ champions over Garvin Tynes while Centreville got third place. In the boys’ baseball, Sadie Curtis captured the title with Eva Hilton as the runners-up. Gerald Cash got third.

Association president Latoya Bain-Sturrup said she was quite impressed with the level of competition exhibited by all of the teams.

“The event was very competitive. Teams did not have an easy win,” said Bain-Sturrup of the 10 girls and 12 boys teams that participated.

“One can tell that the students knew the game and they knew how to throw and catch the ball.

“They also knew what positions they were playing, compared to last year, so it showed that the coaches have been putting in the work to get their teams ready for the competition,” said Bain-Sturrup.