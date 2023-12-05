Ministry of Agriculture giving $64k held to Potters Cay vendors affected by fire

By JADE RUSSELL

Tribune Staff Reporter

jrussell@tribunemedia.net

POTTER’S Cay Dock vendors whose stalls were destroyed during a recent fire will share $64,823 from the Ministry of Agriculture and Marine Resources to rebuild.

The November 19 fire destroyed four stalls.

Jomo Campbell, the Minister of Agriculture and Marine Resources, said stall owners will be given $16,205.88 to help rebuild.

He said the ministry is establishing a credit line with Premier Importers so vendors can access building materials to rebuild their stalls.

“By providing this assistance, the ministry aims to help those affected to recover and resume their operations as soon as possible, especially knowing that the holiday season is fast upon us,” Mr Campbell said during a press conference yesterday.

He noted this is not the first time the ministry has provided relief to vendors after a fire. In April 2021, Potter’s Cay Dock experienced a fire, which left six stalls destroyed. Mr Campbell said at the time the ministry gave over $97,000 through credit for building supplies.

He said moving forward, the ministry will ensure that all stalls are insured and properly registered.

Mr Campbell noted that another fire on Friday resulted in one person being injured after three vessels caught fire at Potter’s Cay Dock.

“Truth be told, the fires weren’t started by the vendors,” he said. “But the vendors happened to be the victims of what took place. So, we have to ensure that it’s a collective effort and that everyone is as secure as possible.”

Mr Campbell said the investigations into the recent fires are ongoing.

Potter’s Cay Dock Fish, Fruit, and Vegetable Vendors Association President Ormanique Bowe applauded the ministry’s quick response in helping vendors rebuild.

Ms Bowe said vendors sometimes are discouraged when the garbage is not collected, vagrants hang around, and stalls are broken into. However, she noted vendors are still determined to keep their businesses going.

The ministry added that clean-up efforts at the dock are continuing to ensure a “clean environment” for vendors and residents.

Winston Beckles, the owner of Captain Beckles, said he was sleeping on his boat when his stall was engulfed in flames. He said he’s worked at Potter’s Cay for 50 years and never experienced anything so devastating.

He expressed gratitude for the ministry’s assistance, but said the funding won’t be enough to rebuild his stall.

“My stall cost much more than that, but we’ll see where it goes from here,” he said.

Mr Beckles wishes he could get a stipend until his stall is rebuilt, noting income from that business sustains him.