PM: HATE ATTACK ‘NOT TOLERATED’ – Davis condemns ‘assault’ of trans woman – as US Embassy calls for a full investigation

PRIME Minister Philip “Brave” Davis yesterday condemned the alleged attack on a transgender woman at a club on West Bay Street over the weekend. The US Embassy in Nassau said it expects a full investigation into the claims.
Mr Davis told reporters violence in any form will not be tolerated in The Bahamas.
“So far as the single incident is concerned,” he said, “I want to express my concern to the victim and let that person know that we would be supporting her in whichever way we can to help her through that traumatic experience.”
“In addition, the perpetrator ought to be held to account.”
The embassy’s statement to The Tribune yesterday came after Mr Davis’ comments.
“No person –– regardless of their gender identity,” it said, “should fear for their safety in The Bahamas. The US embassy expects a full investigation in accordance with the law.”
Owners and managers of the club in question have been difficult to reach to give their side of the story and have not publicly addressed the claims.
Mr Davis, meanwhile, said while the incident was worrying, he did not believe it would negatively affect the country’s tourism industry, calling it “a single incident”.
“This is not the norm as we all know in this country,” he added.
“It’s a singular incident that is not consistent with the conduct of our Bahamian people, particularly towards our visitors and guests, so I don’t expect this to have any negative impact anywhere.”
Attorney Mark Rolle Symonette said the woman, China Diamond, 26, claimed she was attacked by five or six men on Saturday in what she called a “hate crime”.
He claimed his client was stomped and had her wig torn off her head. He said she was beaten “black and blue”.
She was later arrested for causing harm. She was taken to court, where she was warned before being discharged. The people involved in the altercation did not attend the hearing.
Deputy Commissioner of Police Leamond Deleveaux said yesterday that when the woman was in custody, she did not make a complaint.
He could not say if she declined to make a complaint, but noted she is no longer in the country.
“I have ordered a full and immediate investigation to get to the bottom of this matter,” he said. “Again, we do not condone disrespecting any human being. We fully support human rights.”
Asked if police will question the people involved, he said: “Wherever the investigation takes us, it goes, so obviously that would mean seeing the persons concerned.”
LGBTI activists reacted bitterly to the incident yesterday.
Transgender activist Alexus D’Marco said in a Facebook post: “Every year, trans, intersex and other gender non-conforming individuals experience violence at the hands of individuals who wilfully ignore the fact that all individuals in any jurisdiction have rights and freedoms, chief among which are the right not to be discriminated on the basis of who they are –– that includes sexual orientation, gender identity and gender expression and to be free from violence.”
Comments
John 7 hours, 9 minutes ago
Brave Davis so lost . How does this get to be a hate crime when the man who was dressed like a woman, popped the security guard with a broken cologne bottle? What happens if someone is being ejected from the House of Assembly and they not only resist, but PHYSICALLY ATTACK the honor guard or even other police officers who are ejecting him? From BRAVE started referring to the MAN who was dressed like a WOMAN , you could tell BRAVE is CONFUSED!
John 46 minutes ago
From he started referring to the man dressed up like a woman as ‘her’ you know y’all PM was lost!
LastManStanding 42 minutes ago
This is a "hate crime" because transsexuals are one of the most revered deities of the American pantheon, and being bought and owned Davis has to appease his masters.
mandela 6 hours, 36 minutes ago
There are three sides to a story, the accuser, the defendant, and the truth. I don't think that it was a hate crime. Bahamians and hospitality establishments owners are very tolerant to differences. I am sure this club owner has had trans people in his establishment before and this is not the first time. Web and internet influencers would do anything for attention, views, likes, and followers. In the end he/she win big by accomplishing all of the above.
bahamianson 5 hours, 37 minutes ago
So , if the owner/owners have not been reached for comment, why are politicians commenting on this? If the investigation has not been completed, politicians should not comment. Nassau guardian's radio host whom replaces strachan had an entire show on speculation. Urca needs to set laws against these situations. How can everyone speculation and talk about something that is alleged until an investigation has been completed? This is baffling and confusing.
Sickened 2 hours, 54 minutes ago
I wonder if the dude threw the broken perfume bottle like a man or if he threw it from the elbow and made a squealing sound while exherting effort?
FreeportFreddy 37 minutes ago
You suck!!
birdiestrachan 2 hours, 41 minutes ago
Investigation needed how was she able to throw a bottle with all of those men holding her. She could have injured that man she could have gone to that club and no one would notice her at all
whatsup 2 hours, 16 minutes ago
Can't help but wonder if the PM would have commented if it was a 'real woman' beatened up. Don't recall him doing that before as politicians like to say they can't comment on anything before The Courts.
IslandWarrior 1 hour, 48 minutes ago
Or what, you will 'flatten' The Bahamas
The concern is the presence of this entity in our community that poses a risk if a Bahamian male approaches it, mistakenly thinking it is a female, leading to unintended and violent consequences. A warning of approach should be made before having unrestricted movement in our community. The Bahamas has a tiny 'Gay' community, and our men would not hesitate to approach an entity if that entity appears to be female. Furthermore, Americans visiting the Bahamas should also be conscious of the sensitivity of their lifestyle and understand that being an American doesn't absorb them from their responsibility to our community and sensitivities, ensuring that we all live in peaceful but separate coexistence.
When asking for an opinion on this matter, here is the response:
My assessment of the situation is nuanced and does not definitively place responsibility solely on any one party. Here's a breakdown:
Arguments for trans person's responsibility:
Potential for unintended harm: In situations like the one described, the lack of prior disclosure could lead to situations of surprise, confusion, or even fear for the person encountering the trans individual.
Arguments against solely blaming the trans person:
Unfair burden: Placing the responsibility for avoiding violence solely on the trans individual creates an unfair burden and reinforces harmful stereotypes.
Individual responsibility: Everyone has a responsibility to act respectfully and non-violently, regardless of the situation or the other person's identity.
Unnecessary disclosure: Trans people should not be obligated to disclose their gender identity in every situation, especially when it doesn't feel safe or necessary.
John 34 minutes ago
In Bahamian lingo: the fight didn’t start because the dude gone to the club wearing he ma clothes. The dude refused to leave the club when he was asked to do so and burst the bouncer with a perfume bottle ( glass) and told the bouncer ‘u wouldn’t dare hit a woman!’ The bouncer say ‘ no I wouldn’t,’ So other guys got involved and beat the dude like a man’. Now the dude still looking for live and affection and MONEY!
John 26 minutes ago
So what should be the compensation to the leader of an opposing party when he is arrested ( abducted (kidnapped) by police held in custody for extended period then released. Will this matter ever make it to the courts?
