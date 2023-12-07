President of Boxing Federation Vincent Strachan off to Congress

VINCENT Strachan, president of the Boxing Federation of the Bahamas, left town on Tuesday for the International Boxing Association Ordinary Congress in Dubai, UAE. Strachan is slated to return December 10.

This is expected to be one of the most contentious and challenging Congress for IBA and its members in a very long time. For the first time, many of the major countries would not be in the room. They broke away and formed the World Boxing to rival IBA.

The president is Boris van der Vorst from the Netherlands. He realised that his dream of becoming IBA’s president has become a nightmare or an illusion because he has not defeated Russian Umar Kremlev, IBA’s president, since 2020.

Van der Vorst has done more for members of IBA than any president. Among some of the great things he implemented in his abbreviated first term that lasted for two years are providing training and competition equipment to all the members of IBA.

He also introduced payments for medal winners at all elite boxing championships and introduced The Golden Belt series and the Professional five rounds for male and females and they receive equal pay to male boxers.

Most of all, he cleaned up the mess that president Woe left IBA in which in part led to IBA suspension in 2019 by the IOC. Since IBA complied with all the requirements from the IOC just before their review, the gold post shifted every time and new requirements emerge. Finally after the formation of World Boxing, by a minute portion of IBA members, including USA, England, France, Germany. “I would not be surprised if the IOC gives control of Olympic boxing to World Boxing,” Strachan said. “It was widely believed that Boris van der Vorst was always very close to the IOC. In fact, he provided current and future updates from the IOC that was circulated by some of their cronies in the Caribbean region.”

The IOC seems quite interested in the possible control of boxing in the world. The IBA, for now, controls more than 80% of the member federations/ associations of boxing in the world.

“I am looking forward to this Congress and will represent my country the Bahamas and the Caribbean region with my colleagues,” Strachan said.