Food programme still being probed

By JADE RUSSELL

Tribune Staff Reporter

jrussell@tribunemedia.net

PRIME Minister Philip “Brave” Davis said police are still investigating the COVID-19 food programme the Minnis administration launched, adding police recovered “matters” unrelated to the programme.

He stressed that the investigation is a police matter.

Deputy Commissioner of Police Leamond Deleveaux later told The Tribune several people had been questioned regarding the matter.

The scope of the investigation into the food programme is unclear, but the Davis administration has said the programme lacked proper oversight.

In April, former Prime Minister Dr Hubert Minnis said police officers interviewed him earlier this year as part of an extensive criminal investigation into the programme.

Dr Minnis, who The Tribune contacted, said three senior officers interviewed him for over an hour. Commissioner Deleveaux said Dr Minnis was not a suspect in the investigation.

The Tribune understands the Office of the Auditor General audited the food programme, but it is not clear if the probe is complete. The audit is expected to be tabled in the House of Assembly.