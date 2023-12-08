Man arrested after suspected marijuana found

By DENISE MAYCOCK

A 38-year-old Abaco man was arrested on Thursday following the discovery of a large quantity of suspected drugs on that island.

Abaco police reported that shortly after 11pm officers executed a search warrant at a house in Fox Town, where they found suspected marijuana.

A man occupying the residence was taken into police custody.

Police officials do not know the estimated weight and street value of the drugs. Investigations are continuing into the matter.