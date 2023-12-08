Rand Memorial Hospital reopens Fluoroscopy Room after five-year absence

By DENISE MAYCOCK

Tribune Freeport Reporter

dmaycock@tribunemedia.net

The Rand Memorial Hospital reopened its Fluoroscopy Room on Friday after it was closed for several years.

Minister for Grand Bahama Ginger Moxey attended the rededication ceremony and said it marks the return of essential diagnostic services after a five-year absence in Grand Bahama.

A Philips ProxiDiagnost N90 digital radiography and fluoroscopy system was donated by Direct Relief, an international partner of the Public Hospitals Authority and Grand Bahama Health Services.

Ms Moxey said the Radiology Department can now perform a wide range of examinations with the new machine.

“It has been over five long years since the hospital was able to provide these services to the Grand Bahama community. And during that time, patients had to endure the inconvenience and expense of traveling off-island for these essential procedures,” she stated.

Ms Moxey said reducing the need for patients to travel for such specialised procedures saves patients time and money. And it improves the overall patient experience.

She noted that timely access to imaging services is crucial for better patient case management and enhances the delivery of quality healthcare in Grand Bahama.

The minister said that Direct Relief has been a good partner, especially in the wake of Hurricane Dorian, assisting with the recovery and repair of the health infrastructure in Grand Bahama.

“Their unwavering commitment to our healthcare system has significantly impacted patient care at GBHS facilities,” she said.

Mr Kele Isaacs, acting Managing Director of PHA, said reopening the Fluoroscopy Room is pivotal because patients can now access essential and routine diagnostic procedures here in Grand Bahama.

“Today, we put an end to that inconvenience and ensure that our community has access to the vital healthcare services they need right here at home,” he said.

Mr Isaac said PHA is prioritising upgrading of health infrastructure throughout Grand Bahama.

He mentioned the expansion of the Rand Memorial Hospital's infectious disease capacity and rehabilitative services with modular buildings, the ongoing construction of the Freeport Health Campus (which will be the future home of the Freeport Community Clinic), the upgrading and refurbishing of the morgue, cafeteria, and kitchen, and the renovations to Community Clinics across the island.

The projects, he said, underscore their commitment to providing top-notch healthcare services to the Grand Bahama community.

Mr Isaac commended the leadership and staff of the Rand Memorial Hospital for their resilience and commitment despite the challenges.

He also thanked Direct Relief for their continued partnership with Grand Bahama Health Services.

“Their support has been instrumental in driving progress and improving health infrastructure on our island. The impact of their contributions extends far beyond these walls, touching the lives of countless Bahamians,” he stated.