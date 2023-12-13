Genesis Academy donates to local charities

By JADE RUSSELL

GENESIS Academy wished Merry Christmas to four local charities yesterday by giving them donations.

The hall of Genesis Academy was turned into a winter wonderland with mountains of toys, children’s clothing wrapped in Christmas packages, and over 500 pounds of food in boxes.

Dr Lyrica Knowles, director of academic affairs, said three student clubs helped raise charity donations.

The Elizabeth Estates Children’s Home was given clothes, shoes, and toys from the younger students.

Dr Knowles said the students held a clothing drive, which resulted in them receiving many items for the children’s home.

The Children’s Emergency Hostel received a donation of $400 from the high school students who held several fundraising events.

The Hands for Hunger feeding organisation was also given several boxes of food items. Dr Knowles noted the school’s Hands for Hunger Club held a food and can drive in the last few months.

She added that every year, the schools ask students to give gifts to boys and girls who might not have any presents on Christmas. The Great Commission Ministries was the recipient of the school’s annual gifts drive this year.

“We chose the Great Commission's Ministries to present our gift offerings for children to just have some light and love and something to open on this Christmas day. And for them to know that somebody was thinking about them because that's really important for us at Genesis that we teach our children to give back,” she said.

JJ Turnquest, communications media and events manager for Hands for Hunger, thanked Gensis for its gracious donation. She said the donation from the students was extra special because Hands of Hunger was started by a group of students in 2008.

The food donated by the students will help to feed many families.

Ms Turnquest encouraged people with excess prepared food from their Christmas dinners and parties to donate to Hands for Hunger.

“We'll come and collect," she said. "Listen, we always say there's no amount too small. And that is the truth. We'll come and collect a pot of rice because you can imagine how many people can eat out of a pot of rice."