Two men shot dead in Yellow Elder

TWO men were shot dead in Yellow Elder on Wednesday and a third man, a suspect in the matter, was taken to hospital.

Press Liaison Chief Superintendent Chrislyn Skippings said around 4.30pm, officers on routine patrol heard gunshots and found a man lying in the street with multiple gunshot injuries when they showed up at Nicholas Court.

She said emergency medical services visited the scene and confirmed no signs of life.

“The officers received additional information that two other persons were also shot," she said. "It was reported that a second victim was transported to the Grove Police Station by a private vehicle where emergency medical services visited that scene and confirmed no signs of life.”

She said the third victim, who is a suspect in the matter, was taken to hospital by a private vehicle with his condition unknown.