Lewis calls for more funding to develop local sports talent during anti-doping bill debate

By LEANDRA ROLLE

Tribune Staff Reporter

lrolle@tribunemedia.net

CENTRAL Grand Bahama MP Iram Lewis said more funds should be allocated to the Ministry of Youth, Sports and Culture to develop local talent.

Mr Lewis, a former athlete, spoke during the debate on the Anti-Doping in Sports (Amendment) Bill 2023 yesterday, which was passed in the House of Assembly.

The bill outlines potential therapeutic uses for prohibited substances and details the measures athletes must take to meet international standards.

Mr Lewis questioned whether the Bahamas Anti-Doping Commission, a body responsible for combating sports doping, would get the funding needed to perform its duties under the bill.

“I truly believe that not enough is being done to protect our national talents, our natural resources,” Mr Lewis said. “I believe that, pound for pound, we are the best in the world, but more funding is needed for talent search, talent development and exposure to the global stage.

“More should be invested in sports programmes and facilities. As always, we are now a day late and a few million short.”

Mr Lewis said he knows cases where opportunities were missed because athletes lacked financial backing.

“I believe a well managed, and this is my personal opinion, letter or alternative funding system should be explored or considered,” he added.

Current Minister of Youth, Sports and Culture Mario Bowleg said the doping legislation aligns with international standards.

“The changes to the Anti-Doping in Sports Act are not merely administrative; they are imperative for The Bahamas to maintain compliance with WADA’s standards and secure our eligibility to participate in and host international sporting events,” he said. “The consequences of non-compliance are severe and far-reaching, affecting not only our athletes but the very fabric of our nation’s reputation in the global sporting community.”