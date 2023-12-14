Three men shot, two are dead

By LYNAIRE MUNNINGS

Tribune Staff Reporter

lmunnings@tribunemedia.net

TWO men were shot dead in Yellow Elder yesterday, leaving Mount Moriah MP McKell Bonaby in tears after he likened them to a younger son and brother.

Screams pierced the air on Nicoll’s Street as relatives and residents gathered after the latest killing.

Press Liaison Chief Superintendent Chrislyn Skippings said around 4.30pm, officers on routine patrol heard gunshots and found a man lying in the street with multiple gunshot injuries when they showed up at Nicholas Court.

She said emergency medical services visited the scene and confirmed no signs of life.

“The officers received additional information that two other persons were also shot,” she said. “It was reported that a second victim was transported to the Grove Police Station by a private vehicle where emergency medical services visited that scene and confirmed no signs of life.”

She said the third victim, who is a suspect in the matter, was taken to hospital by a private vehicle with his condition unknown up to press time.

Mr Bonaby consoled relatives in a close embrace at the scene.

He said both victims were residents of the community, identifying one as Chareeve King and the other as “Rick”.

He described one of the deceased as hard-working and joyous.

“I have been in this community for more than 10 years, 12 years. I know Chareeve King, he is a government worker,” he told the press.

“I know Rick as well. I watched both young men grow up in this community, and Chareeve is like a son to me and Rick is like my younger brother.

“When I got the news, I was actually at my daughter’s Christmas production, so I had to leave and be with the family. This is a tough pill to swallow because death is final, and it’s no coming back from death.”

Mr Bonaby became tearful and didn’t finish the interview.

CSP Skippings said police have increased their presence in communities ahead of the holidays.