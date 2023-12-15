Clubs & Societies December 15th, 2023

CANCER SOCIETY OF THE BAHAMAS

The Golf Committee and presenting sponsors, Colina Insurance and Odyssey Aviation, are excited to hold the Annual Charity Golf Tournament, scheduled for Wednesday, January 10.

Held at the scenic Royal Blue Golf Course at Baha Mar Resort, this fun-filled event raises funds for the expansion of our Cancer Caring Centre, which provides free accommodations to Family Islanders undergoing cancer treatment in Nassau.

Shotgun starts at 9am, and registration begins at 8am. For more information, call us at (242) 323-4441 or (242) 323-4482.

On Sunday, January 14, at 6am, Sunshine Insurance will hold its 12th Annual Marathon Bahamas event at the idyllic Arawak Cay and Western Esplanade, bringing scores of residents together to support those with cancer.

A family-oriented community event, Marathon Bahamas will include a marathon, a half-marathon, a relay, and the Pink Run 5k, which raises funds for the Cancer Society.

Sign up for Marathon Bahamas on their website below to help us give hope and comfort to those with cancer!

Stride For Life Fun Run Walk, an annual event that raises funds for the Cancer Society, will take place on Saturday February 24, at 6am.

Take advantage of the early bird specail with registration fee of $25 for adults and $15 for children 12 years and under. This special ends on January 31.



Starting February 1 up to race day, registration will be $30 for adults and $20 for children.



Register at https://cancersocietybahamas.org/stride-for-life-2024/

Held in November 2022, the Movember Cup Golf Tournament was a successful event, raising $106,125.35 for the Cancer Society’s Cancer Caring Centre Expansion Project, which will break ground in 2024.

Special thanks to organisers and players Keno Turnquest, Mark Knowles and Brian Simms, who presented the proceeds from the tournament to Mrs. Susan Robers (Founder of the Cancer Society) and Ms. Rochelle Wilkinson (President of the Cancer Society).

Kiwanis club of Over-the-Hill

On Saturday, December 9, the Kiwanis Club of Over-The-Hill gave away 497 pairs of slippers, an assortment of bed sheets & pillowcases as part of a charitable event organised by Teen Challenge on Malcolm Park. We were pleased with the number of persons we were able to assist with our donations, as we continue to render community service under our theme “Service with Passion & Strength”.

Also on Saturday, December 9, the club continued its tradition of assisting the Salvation Army’s annual Red Kettle Campaign, with ringing the bells at Super Value Food Store Winton. As we have partnered with the Salvation Army in Bain Town during our annual Majority Rule breakfast, we were pleased to continue our partnership this Christmas, under our theme “Service with Passion & Strength.”

Zonta Club of New Providence

The club ended its 16 Days of Activism by tying bows in the South Beach constituency in collaboration with the Member of Parliament for that area, Bacchus Rolle, and his wife who joined club members for the bow tying. Club members also posted Say No to Violence lawn signs in various areas around the island.

Say No to Violence lawn signs were also placed at the following round-abouts and intersections: Pinewood Gardens; Independence; Six Legged; Coral Harbour; Intersection near University of The Bahamas.

Kiwanis club of Nassau

• Scenes from the Kiwanis Club of Nassau 2023-2024 Community Health and Wellness Fair.