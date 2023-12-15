Family seek help over missing 65-year-old woman

By DENISE MAYCOCK

Tribune Freeport Reporter

dmaycock@tribunemedia.net

The family of a 65-year-old missing woman is concerned for their loved one’s safety and is asking for the public’s assistance in locating her.

Tameka Joseph said her mother, Fredricka Vernita Bethel, suffers from early stages of dementia and was last seen on Saturday, December 9, around 10am at the Post Office bus stop, downtown, Freeport.

She was wearing black pants, white and black shirt with sequins, and a baby-blue coloured Old Navy slipper.

Ms Joseph is urging anyone with information concerning her mother’s whereabouts to contact the police or members of the family.

She said that Bethel is known to frequent the downtown area, but would always return home before nightfall. The family is worried about her well-being especially since weather conditions have been cold and rainy over the past few days.

Ms Joseph last saw her mother around 8am at their home on Shackleton Drive and was later seen by her brother, Kevin Bethel, around 10am at the bus stop at the Post Office.

She said her mother does not accept rides from strangers. Bethel is also sometimes seen at the bus stop near Kentucky or the one downtown.

Joseph is not satisfied that the police are doing enough to locate their mother.

Although Bethel has been reported missing to police since Sunday, December 10, no official missing person flyer has been released by the police.

The family has had to create and distribute their flyers on their own and have posted them on social media to alert the public.

“I just want my mother to come home safely, stressed Joseph. If anybody has her we would like for them to bring her back home.

“This Saturday will make a week since she has been missing. I don’t think enough is being done by the police to find her, she said.

Anyone with information concerning Bethel’s whereabouts is asked to contact Elmetta Ward at 524-7421 or 524-3227; Kevin Bethel at 559-6979; Tameka Joseph at 804-0319, and Rickell Bethel at 829-1462.

Superintendent of Police Stephen Rolle confirmed that an official complaint concerning the missing woman was made to the police.

He told The Tribune that investigations are underway and police have contacted Ms Joseph, and have been out about conducting inquiries into the matter.

Supt Rolle stated that the Criminal Investigation Department was expected to issue an official missing person’s flyer on Friday, December 15.