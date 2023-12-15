Grand Bahama daycare where one-year-old boy was bitten by dog closed as Ministry investigates

By EARYEL BOWLEG

Tribune Staff Reporter

ebowleg@tribunemedia.net

EDUCATION Permanent Secretary Lorraine Armbrister said the Pre-school and Daycare Council is investigating a Grand Bahama daycare where a one-year-old boy was bitten and injured by two dogs.

She said the business is currently closed.

Lavano Cooper, the toddler’s father, told The Tribune on Wednesday that doctors considered, but ultimately declined, to perform surgery on his son’s injured leg because of his age.

The Pre-school and Daycare Council is responsible for private pre-school facilities and daycares.

Police said the boy was bitten after dogs entered the daycare facility.