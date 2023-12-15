Reassessing needs is cause of delay of Social Services food vouchers

By LETRE SWEETING

Tribune Staff Reporter

lsweeting@tribunemedia.net

RECIPIENTS of Department of Social Services food vouchers will get them in time for the Christmas season despite delays, government officials said yesterday.

Some people have complained that their food assistance has stopped.

State Minister for Social Services Myles Laroda said yesterday that reassessing the needs of those being helped caused delays.

He noted that people usually receive vouchers covering November and December at the same time, but this did not happen for everyone this year, with some missing December payments.

Mr Laroda acknowledged the government has an antiquated way of addressing such reassessment issues.

“Just like vetting at National Insurance, individuals have to be reassessed in terms of need,” he said. “As with all systems, there are some hiccups, but we’re trying to smooth those out. The ministry in no way would want a needy person to go hungry this Christmas season so we are actively working to resolve that.”

Mr Laroda said over $100,000 in food assistance is issued monthly, though he could not say how many were affected by the delays.

Acting press secretary Keishla Adderley addressed the matter during a press briefing at the Office of the Prime Minister yesterday.

“I know there were some persons who presented to officers this week, looking to get their hands on those vouchers, especially as the Christmas season approaches,” she said. “The Ministry of Social Services wants everyone who fits into that category to know that those vouchers will be made available.

“On a broader note, the social services department is working overtime. They have extended hours to ensure that those vouchers are distributed. There is also a move to hire about 25 new social services officers. The demand on the office is great. The department is looking to make those new hires. They are being vetted now so that the department can produce a more efficient system.

“There is also a review and reassessment going on to make sure that the people who need those vouchers the most have access to those vouchers.”

Meanwhile, Ministry of Education security officers have been awaiting overtime payment this holiday season.

Acting Education Permanent Secretary Lorraine Armbrister told reporters yesterday the officers will be paid during the mid-term budget in January.

“The Ministry of Education has an overtime budget, and three-quarters of that budget has been paid to security officers,” she said. “They are entitled to what they have worked for. It’s just a matter of additional funding being required.”