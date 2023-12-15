US woman accused of plotting to kill husband seeks permission to change address

By LEANDRA ROLLE

Tribune Staff Reporter

lrolle@tribunemedia.net

AN American woman accused of plotting to kill her husband is once again seeking the court’s permission to change her address.

Lindsay Shiver, 36, sought to vary the terms of her bail conditions during a hearing before Justice Cheryl Grant-Thompson on Friday.

This latest application comes two months after Justice Grant-Thompson granted her request to change her residency from Abaco to New Providence after a reported break in at her condo.

Mrs Shiver’s lawyer, Owen Wells, told the court Friday that the new location where his client wants to reside was disclosed in an affidavit filed on her behalf.

Cashena Thompson, who represents the Crown, did not object to the application. However, she reminded them that Shiver must not come within 100 feet of her husband as part of her bail conditions.

Mr Wells requested that his client’s passport, which remains in the custody of the US Embassy, be present at the next court proceedings in the event the judge accedes to their request.

Justice Grant-Thompson is expected to deliver her ruling on the matter next week.

In the meantime, she asked the Crown to obtain more details on upcoming US court hearings for which Mrs Shiver was asked to be present pertaining to the custody of her children.

Mrs Shiver was released on $100,000 cash bail in August after being accused of conspiring in July with two Bahamian men to murder her husband.

The American and her co-accused have denied the allegations. Meanwhile, the trial has been set for a March hearing.